CIBC Increases Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$17.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Interfor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -95.06. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$10.91 and a 52-week high of C$18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

