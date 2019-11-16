CIBC Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$48.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.41.

CNQ stock opened at C$37.07 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$30.01 and a twelve month high of C$42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$904,762.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$1,781,332.60. Also, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,980 shares in the company, valued at C$3,061,044. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,936.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

