CIBC Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$17.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.31. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

