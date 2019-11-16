Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.69

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.69 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 19787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Insiders have sold 48,339 shares of company stock worth $3,134,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.8% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 200.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 132.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 80,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

