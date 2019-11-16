Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.68.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. 32,377,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,684,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.