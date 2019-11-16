Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $44.26, but opened at $44.91. Zacks Investment Research now has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cisco Systems shares last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 1,357,256 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

