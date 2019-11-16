Citigroup Boosts Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $328.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $241.00 to $328.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RETA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.63.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $4.53 on Tuesday, hitting $198.91. 877,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 2.75. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 63,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $5,456,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,637.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $10,661,430. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

