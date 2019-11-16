Citigroup Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $98.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

