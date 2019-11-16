Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Update

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clearsign Combustion stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,905. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Clearsign Combustion has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.80.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearsign Combustion stock. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Clearsign Combustion worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Clearsign Combustion

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

