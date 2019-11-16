CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Lowered to Hold at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.28. 1,899,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,506. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $150,075.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 206.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

