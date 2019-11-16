COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a news impact score of 0.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of CCLAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

