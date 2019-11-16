Coca-Cola European Partners plc Announces Dividend of €0.62 (LON:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (LON:CCEP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of €0.62 ($0.72) per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at GBX 4,715 ($61.61) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,298.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2,266.83. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.35 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,328 ($69.62).

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.