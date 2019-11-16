Coca Cola HBC’s (CCH) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,047.50 ($39.82).

CCH traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,476 ($32.35). 1,128,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. Coca Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,461.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,708.67.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 161 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($31.84) per share, with a total value of £3,923.57 ($5,126.84).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

