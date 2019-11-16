Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 7,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 843,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 143,294 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $7,617,509.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,617,509.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,202 shares of company stock worth $15,570,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Cognex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 4.6% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Cognex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 57,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in Cognex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.