Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $67,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

