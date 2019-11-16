Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) General Counsel Buys $317,000.00 in Stock

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $317,000.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 493,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 248.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 69.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

