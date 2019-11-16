Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,865,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,909,000 after acquiring an additional 391,485 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Henry Schein by 15.8% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,527,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,869 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,343,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 9.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,664,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,285,000 after acquiring an additional 238,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $121,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

