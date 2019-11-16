Comerica Bank Sells 252 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Visteon by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Visteon by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Visteon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Visteon by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

Visteon stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at $272,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

