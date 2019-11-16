Comerica Bank Sells 581 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $71.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Further Reading: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.