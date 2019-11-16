Comerica Bank Sells 7,206 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

CGW stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.