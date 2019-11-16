Comerica Bank Sells 823 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 520,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

THRM stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.