Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 246 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.49 and its 200 day moving average is $202.10. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $132.75 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

