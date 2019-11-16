Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,864 Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 10.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the second quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 11.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is currently 150.94%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC).

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.