Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,900 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Opko Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. Opko Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,475,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,720.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,290,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

