Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 12,920 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,968,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 600,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $11,904,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Madison sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $73,877.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,386,800 shares of company stock valued at $28,356,604. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

