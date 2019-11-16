Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $107.44.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.