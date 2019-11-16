Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Receives €39.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.39 ($45.80).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.40 ($35.35) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of SGO traded up €0.79 ($0.92) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €37.48 ($43.58). 1,883,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($60.93). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.61.

About Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

