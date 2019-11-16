Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) & CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Head to Head Comparison

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -88.77% -59.62% CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.15% -30.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compugen and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $17.80 million 16.25 -$22.60 million ($0.41) -13.76 CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($0.32) -10.16

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Compugen and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 1 0 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compugen presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.38%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Compugen.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Compugen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. has a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprises ZEVALIN, an ibritumomab tiuxetan injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In addition, the company engages in the development of a portfolio of 26 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), including entecavir and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate indicated for hepatitis B virus; and 4 pipeline ANDAs that are pending FDA approval. Further, it is involved in developing ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II studies for solid tumors, as well as various proprietary early-stage immune-oncological potential candidates in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.