Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $165.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.96.

CXO stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,263. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.74.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

