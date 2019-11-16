Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.91

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.91 and traded as high as $78.90. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at $78.85, with a volume of 7,312 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $56.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.96.

In other Concurrent Technologies news, insider D Evans Hughes sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £17,550 ($22,932.18).

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

