ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Down 7.7%

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, 553,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,233,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFMS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

