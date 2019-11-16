ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Shares of COP opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

