ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 127,136 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 177,213 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Warburg Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

