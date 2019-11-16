Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 76,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

