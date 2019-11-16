Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Down 12.2% in October

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CWCO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 137,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $240.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $212,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at $765,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 333.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

