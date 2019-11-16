Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €132.91 ($154.55).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €124.86 ($145.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. Continental has a 1-year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 1-year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €120.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.49.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

