Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s current price.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.45. 1,342,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

