Contrasting Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) & Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services -6.84% -8.11% -5.23% Uxin -45.09% -65.85% -20.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liquidity Services and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Uxin 0 2 1 0 2.33

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.61%. Uxin has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 201.84%. Given Uxin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and Uxin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $224.51 million 0.98 -$11.61 million ($0.50) -13.02 Uxin $483.08 million 1.54 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.75

Liquidity Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uxin. Liquidity Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of -1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Uxin on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

