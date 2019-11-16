CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Trading Up 5.6% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) were up 5.6% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.39, approximately 482,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 430,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPLG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $567.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.31 million. Research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

