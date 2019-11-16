Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,624 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.77.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

