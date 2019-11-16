Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $139.64 and a fifty-two week high of $245.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,900.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,731 shares of company stock worth $35,088,724. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.