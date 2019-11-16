Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,701,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,852,000 after acquiring an additional 146,746 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,730 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.9% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,443,000 after purchasing an additional 313,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Cigna from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $225.00 target price on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.84.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $196.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.89. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

