Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,671,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,451,000 after buying an additional 714,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after buying an additional 15,750,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,323,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,667,000 after buying an additional 944,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after buying an additional 1,134,651 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,156,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,732,000 after buying an additional 113,460 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

