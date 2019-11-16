Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.91.

BABA opened at $185.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.94. The company has a market capitalization of $471.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

