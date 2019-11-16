Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.