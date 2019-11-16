Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $3.97 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $756.31 million and approximately $119.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00046366 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00089120 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000876 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,670.57 or 1.01405420 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

