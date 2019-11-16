COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.77. COVESTRO AG/S has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.