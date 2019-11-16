CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0058

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. CPChain has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $501,088.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. In the last week, CPChain has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00800375 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000640 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000757 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

