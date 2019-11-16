Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $16.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

BREW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Craft Brew Alliance stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 1,184,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $317.88 million, a P/E ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

