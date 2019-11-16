Craig A. Wheeler Sells 1,772 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $29,220.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $153,076.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig A. Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $42,032.16.

Shares of MNTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 554,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,472. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

